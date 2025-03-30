9,500 Palestinians held in Israeli jails during Ramadan Eid

During Ramadan, approximately 9,500 Palestinian prisoners, including children and women, are held in Israeli prisons.

A joint statement from the Palestinian Prisoners Committee, affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and the Palestinian Prisoners Society provided information on the matter.

The statement revealed that there are over 9,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, including more than 350 children, 22 women, and 3,405 administrative detainees.

It emphasized that the prisoners have faced organized and systematic crimes since the beginning of the genocide, which has led to the deaths of dozens of detainees. The identities of 63 deceased prisoners and detainees, including 40 from Gaza, were revealed.

The statement also highlighted the ongoing systematic daily detention campaigns in the occupied West Bank, noting that the figures do not include the cases in Gaza, which are in the thousands.

The statement reiterated a call to the international human rights community to end its inaction in the face of crimes against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons and camps, as well as the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

It also urged the World Health Organization to intervene urgently against the unprecedented systematic crimes committed against the detainees.