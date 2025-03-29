Gaza death toll nears 50,300 after Israel killed 26 more Palestinians

At least 26 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll since October 2023 to 50,277, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A ministry statement said that the toll included one body retrieved from the rubble in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said 70 more injured people were taken to hospitals, bringing the number of injuries from the Israeli onslaught to 114,095.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them," the ministry said.

At least 921 Palestinians have been killed and 2,054 others injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since March 18, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





