3 Palestinians injured in Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

"Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a young man near a house they besieged before arresting him, though no official details about his health condition have been provided," according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian girl and a man sustained injuries following an Israeli attack in Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stated in a report that "an 18-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were injured due to a brutal assault by Israeli forces during their incursion into the Taawoun neighborhood in Nablus."

In the southern West Bank, the Israeli army and illegal settlers attacked Palestinians in the village of Jinba, located in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron.

Wafa reported that "Israeli forces and illegal settlers in military attire stormed the village, destroying furniture and household contents. They also attacked Jinba School, breaking its windows, surveillance cameras, and tearing up schoolbooks."

Additionally, illegal settlers damaged two vehicles belonging to local residents.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 939 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.