Israel kills 3 Palestinians, destroys residential buildings in Gaza

Tents of internally displaced Palestinians who fled the the northern Gaza Strip following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, in Gaza City, 25 March 2025. (EPA File Photo)

Three Palestinians were killed on Friday in Israeli airstrikes targeting a house in the eastern Gaza City, while the Israeli army continued its attacks, demolishing residential buildings in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

According to a medical source, three Palestinians were killed when an Israeli missile hit a family house in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing massive explosions throughout the northern Gaza Strip as the Israeli army destroyed residential buildings in the area.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing 855 people, injuring nearly 1,900 others and shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,900 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.