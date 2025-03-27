Hamas spokesman killed in Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza

Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua was killed Thursday in a predawn Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

"Al-Qanoua was martyred when the Israeli occupation army struck his tent in the Jabalia al-Balad area," said Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV.

The Palestinian Popular Resistance Movement said in a statement that Israel assassinated Al-Qanoua in a "barbaric bombing."

"The blood of the martyrs is a trust that we will not compromise and will be a curse on the occupier," the statement said.

Since resuming its genocide in Gaza on March 18, Israel has killed 830 Palestinians and injured 1,787 others, most of them women and children, according to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip.

Some 124,000 Palestinians have been displaced again after Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza and issued "evacuation orders," the United Nations said.

Nearly 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,700 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.





