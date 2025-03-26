Israeli army’s Gaza Division commander resigns over 2023 attack

The commander of the Northern Brigade of the Israeli army's Gaza Division has officially announced his resignation over failures during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Haim Cohen said that he takes responsibility for the brigade's failures during the Oct. 7 attack, The Times of Israel reported.

"The results show I failed!!!" he wrote in his resignation letter.

Nearly 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,700 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









