At least 26 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

At least 26 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday amid a deadly onslaught on the enclave, medical sources said.

A source said that 10 people lost their lives in three strikes targeting three tents housing displaced civilians in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Another Palestinian was killed in an airstrike targeting a group of civilians west of the city, he added.

Israeli warplanes also hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least eight people from the same family, another medical source said.

In Gaza City, four Palestinians were killed when Israeli fighter jets struck a home in the Sabra neighborhood, according to a medical source.

Three more people were also killed in another strike on a home in the northern town of Beit Lahia, he added.

Tuesday's assault came as Israel continued to close Gaza's crossings to humanitarian aid since early March, causing a severe shortage of food supplies in the war-ravaged territory.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing over 730 people and injuring nearly 1,200 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,400 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.