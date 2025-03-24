Gaza death toll nears 50,100 as Israeli army continues deadly onslaught

Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment west of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on March 24, 2025. (AFP)

At least 61 more were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll since October 2023 to 50,082, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that the toll included four bodies retrieved from the rubble in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said 134 more injured people were transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 113,408 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing at least 730 people and injuring nearly 1,200 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.