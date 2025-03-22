Israel kills 7 Palestinians, including 3 children, in strikes on Gaza, Khan Younis

Seven Palestinians, including three children, were killed and several others injured on Friday in Israeli army strikes on Gaza City, and on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to medical sources, five Palestinians, including the three children, were killed when an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential apartment in eastern Gaza City.

Earlier, the sources told Anadolu that the strike hit the apartment in the al-Tuffah neighborhood and the wounded and the bodies of the victims were transported to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City.

Separately, Israeli artillery shelling on the town of Abasan, in eastern Khan Younis, left two Palestinians killed and others injured.

More than 700 Palestinians have been killed and over 900 injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









