Netanyahu sabotaging ceasefire, prisoner swap talks for political gain: Hamas

Displaced Palestinians carrying their belongings move towards the city center, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 20 March 2025, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for the northern areas of the city. (EPA)

Hamas on Friday reacted to the recent statements made by Israeli Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, stating they reveal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's deliberate manipulation of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations.

Bar's comments, made Thursday, revealed that Netanyahu had blocked him from meeting with Israeli ministers throughout 2024 to keep information about the negotiations hidden from the Israeli government. Bar claimed that Netanyahu's actions were intended to "carry out negotiations that would not lead to an agreement."

In response, Hamas said that "Bar's admissions, coming from within the Israeli occupation's leadership, confirm that Netanyahu is actively obstructing any negotiations, even after an agreement is reached, for his own political purposes."

Hamas also pointed to Netanyahu's efforts to exclude influential security figures like Bar from the negotiation process.

According to Hamas, these actions "demonstrate Netanyahu's lack of commitment to a meaningful resolution."

The Palestinian group added that Netanyahu "orchestrated negotiations that were purely formal and meant to delay any tangible progress," emphasizing that Israel's actions had "rendered any real agreement impossible."

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli government unanimously agreed to dismiss Bar, marking a historic decision.

Netanyahu justified the dismissal, citing a lack of trust in Bar following the Oct. 7, 2023 events. Bar, however, hinted that political motives were behind Netanyahu's decision.

Hamas reiterated its call for US officials to "stop holding the movement responsible for the failed negotiations and to place blame on Netanyahu."

The group insists that the only way to achieve the release of Israeli captives is to "halt the violence, return to negotiations, and implement agreements without political maneuvering."

For the past 16 months, Hamas has been engaged in talks with Israel mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US. However, these negotiations have yet to result in the release of all Israeli captives or the end of the ongoing war, largely due to Israel's repeated violations of agreements and Netanyahu's refusal to honor previous commitments.

More than 700 Palestinians have been killed and over 900 injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.