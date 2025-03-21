Houthi rebels strike Israeli military target with hypersonic missile

Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen announced that they had bombed a military target south of Tel Aviv, Israel, with a hypersonic ballistic missile, claiming the operation was "successfully achieved." Houthi Military Spokesman Yahya Seri provided information on the matter in a televised statement.

Seri stated, "We targeted an enemy Israeli military target in the Yafa region of occupied Palestine with a 'Palestine-2' type hypersonic ballistic missile, and the operation was successfully carried out."

He noted that this was the second operation in the past 24 hours, and emphasized that as long as U.S. attacks on Yemen continue, Houthi armed forces will not stop their support operations for Gaza.

Seri pointed out that the operations and the navigation ban on Israeli ships would continue until the attacks on Gaza cease and the blockade is lifted.

The Houthis also reported that they targeted Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv and the U.S. aircraft carrier in the Red Sea yesterday.

U.S. AIRSTRIKES ON YEMEN

The Houthis stated on March 7 that they had given Israel a four-day deadline to allow aid into Gaza, threatening to resume maritime operations against Israel if the deadline was not met.

On March 15, U.S. President Donald Trump announced via his Truth Social platform that he had ordered the military to launch a "major attack" against the Houthis in Yemen.

Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi stated that U.S. planes and warships would be targets of the Houthis, adding that the maritime disruptions would also affect Washington as the attacks continued.

The Houthis also reported that at least 53 people were killed and 107 were injured in airstrikes on various cities, including Sana'a, the capital of Yemen, conducted by the U.S. and the U.K.