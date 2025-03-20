Yemen’s Houthis say US airstrikes killed 16 of its members

A view of a cordon around a damage event hall struck by US airstrikes in Sana'a, Yemen, 20 March 2025. (EPA Photo)

Yemen's Houthi group announced late Wednesday that 16 of its members were killed in US airstrikes.

The Houthi-affiliated SABA news agency did not provide specific details regarding the circumstances, timing or exact location of the casualties.

Earlier, seven women and two children were injured in US airstrikes on several areas of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

The airstrikes hit Saada, Al-Hazm district in Al-Jawf province and As Sawadiyah district in Al-Bayda province, according to the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered a "major attack" against the Houthis.

From that time until Tuesday evening, Anadolu recorded dozens of US airstrikes on Yemen, resulting in 53 deaths and 107 injuries, including women and children, according to Houthi reports.

They marked the first airstrikes on Yemen since a ceasefire took effect between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on Jan. 19.

The Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

It halted its attacks when the ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and Hamas but threatened to resume them when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.