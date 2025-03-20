WHO chief says resumption of hostilities in Gaza puts 'millions of lives at risk again'

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that the resumption of hostilities in Gaza puts "millions of lives at risk again" and urged an immediate return to a ceasefire.

"Today we lost one of our own. My heartfelt condolences to UNOPS for the death of their colleague," Tedros said on X, referring to the UN Office for Project Services.

UNOPS confirmed earlier that one of its staff members was killed in a detonation in Deir al Balah.

"This incident follows strikes that have killed hundreds of people, including children," Tedros said. "We call for the immediate resumption of the ceasefire, for the release of all hostages, and for the protection of humanitarian workers and civilians."

At least 436 people have been killed and more than 670 injured in renewed Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.