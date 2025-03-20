Over 700 Palestinians killed in Israeli onslaught in Gaza since Tuesday: Health Ministry

This picture taken from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing after Israeli bombardment in northern Gaza, on March 19, 2025. (AFP Photo)

More than 700 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"The bodies of 710 people were transferred to hospitals since Tuesday, in addition to over 900 others injured," ministry spokesman Khalil Al-Dakran told Anadolu.

He said that 70% of the injured were children and women in the Israeli assault.

"Many of the injured died due to the lack of urgent medical care amid an Israeli blockade on Gaza, which causes a severe shortage of essential equipment and medicine," he added.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.