Israeli army plans to demolish 66 homes in Jenin refugee camp

The Israeli military is preparing to demolish 66 Palestinian homes in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, an official said Wednesday.

"The occupation forces have issued a notice of their intention to demolish 66 homes in Jenin camp within the next 24 hours," Bashir Matahin, Jenin municipality's public relations officer, told Anadolu.

He said the Israeli army has prevented displaced homeowners from returning to retrieve their belongings before their houses are demolished.

According to Matahin, an Israeli military map "marked in red highlights the homes set for destruction under the pretext of widening roads, establishing an emergency office and creating service facilities for companies brought in by the occupation to construct new roads over the ruins of Palestinian homes."

"What is happening in the camp suggests that the occupation intends to stay for a long time. Around 600 homes have already been rendered uninhabitable, and there are indications that the occupation aims to reduce the camp's population to fewer than 5,000 residents," he added.

The Israeli army has continued a deadly military offensive in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21, killing over 70 Palestinians and displacing thousands.

The assault came as the army renewed deadly airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday, killing at least 436 people, injuring hundreds and shattering a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian group Hamas that took hold in January.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 937 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza onslaught on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.