As Israeli genocide continues, 30 more Palestinians killed in bombing of Gaza homes

A Palestinian woman mourns next to the body of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at the European hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 20, 2025. (REUTERS)

At least 30 Palestinians were killed early Thursday in the Israeli bombings of homes across the Gaza Strip, as Israel resumed its genocide on Tuesday.

A medical source told Anadolu that the Gaza hospitals received "30 martyrs including women and children, in addition to dozens of injured people."

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army struck some 12 homes across Gaza, leaving dozens dead and injured, with an unspecified number of people still stuck under the rubble.

Efforts are underway by the civil defense teams to reach the people under the rubble, despite difficulties and lack of capabilities, the witnesses added.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry in Gaza said at least 436 people have been killed, including 89 women and 174 children, in renewed Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.