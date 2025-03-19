Jordan, Oman condemn Israeli violation of Syria’s sovereignty

Jordan and Oman condemned on Wednesday Israeli airstrikes in Syria as a "blatant violation" of international law and the country's sovereignty.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the Israeli strikes were "a blatant violation of international law, an egregious breach of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a dangerous escalation that will only fuel regional tensions and conflict."

Reiterating Jordan's support for Syria, the ministry called on the international community "to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities toward compelling Israel to cease its unlawful and provocative attacks on Syria and end its occupation of Syrian territory."

The Omani Foreign Ministry called the Israeli attacks "another violation of the Syrian territorial sovereignty."

In a statement, the ministry renewed its call for the international community "to intervene immediately to deter Israel from such actions and put an end to its disregard for international law, which is pushing the region towards further chaos and regional conflict."

On Monday, Syria's civil defense said three people were killed and 19 injured, including four children and a woman, in Israeli airstrikes in the southern city of Daraa.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel also launched hundreds of airstrikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense installations, according to reports.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.





