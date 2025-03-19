Israeli army strikes Gaza overnight, killing 12

The Israeli army killed at least 12 more Palestinians in fresh overnight and dawn airstrikes on Wednesday across various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted medical and field sources in Gaza reporting deadly airstrikes across Gaza as Israel on Tuesday broke a ceasefire with the Palestinian group Hamas that took hold in January.

Two Palestinians were killed and five others wounded in an Israeli drone strike on a tent for displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area in western Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

The Israeli army also struck another tent for displaced people in northern Khan Younis, resulting in the death of a woman and a child, along with three others injured.

Four people were killed and others injured in a third tent targeted by the Israeli army in western Khan Younis, the Palestinian broadcaster also said.

A medical source in the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City reported that four Palestinians were killed and others injured as the Israeli army struck a home for the Al-Hattab family in the southern Al-Sabra neighborhood.

The attacks represent the most significant violation of a fragile ceasefire brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US in January, which was shattered by Israel's sudden escalation in Gaza as of Tuesday, killing over 400 Palestinians in a single day.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





