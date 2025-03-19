Israel closes main thoroughfare from northern Gaza to south despite ceasefire

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid drive past damaged buildings along Salah al-Din road, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 24 February 2025. (EPA File Photo)

The Israeli army closed Salah al-Din Street, a route designated by Israel for safe passage from northern Gaza to the south, in the latest violation of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas, Israeli media said on Wednesday.

The closure "is an additional means of pressure" on Hamas and Palestinians, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

At least 436 people were killed and over 670 others injured in renewed Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since Tuesday, shattering the ceasefire agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.