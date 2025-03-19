Houthi group reports more US raids across Yemen

The Yemeni Houthi group on Wednesday reported a fresh series of raids by the US warplanes on areas in northern and western Yemen, according to local media.

"An American aggression targeted the Asa'id area in the Al-Safra district of Saada province (northern Yemen) with four airstrikes," the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported late Tuesday, without providing further details.

It also reported other US raids targeting the Takhiya area in the Majz district of Saada province.

"The American aggression also targeted the Al-Ahli Sports Club building in the Al-Mina district of Al-Hudaydah province in western Yemen with two airstrikes, as well as the Bahis area in the Midi district of Hajjah province in the northwest," the Houthi-run broadcaster added.

Meanwhile, the group's military spokesman Yahya Saree announced in a televised speech that his group targeted the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea with multiple rockets and drones.

He noted that the attack against the US aircraft carrier was the fourth in 72 hours.

On Tuesday evening, the Houthi group mourned 10 of its military officers killed by the US raids on Yemen.

According to Anadolu correspondent, the US has carried out over 60 raids on Yemen since Saturday, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens of others.

The Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted its attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza on March 2.





