Gaza death toll from Israel’s genocidal war tops 49,500

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 surged to 49,547 people, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said that the toll increased after 436 Palestinians were killed in renewed Israeli attacks on the enclave since Tuesday.

The ministry said 678 people were also injured, taking the number of injuries since October 2023 to 112,719.

Tuesday's deaths were one of the biggest single-day tolls since the start of Israel's genocidal war, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in Gaza in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.