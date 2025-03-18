Taliban urges UN to lift sanctions on Afghanistan

The interim Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan on Tuesday called on the UN mission in Kabul to make "concerted efforts" towards lifting "unjust" sanctions on the war-torn nation.

The Taliban administration, which identifies itself as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, was reacting to the decision by the UN Security Council to extend the mandate of the Kabul-based United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

"We request that UNAMA focus, as is necessary, on strengthening the relationship between Afghanistan, the United Nations, and other nations," said Taliban top spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

"This should include a proper reflection of Afghanistan's security, economic, and social advancements, the protection of the international rights of the Afghan people, the removal of unjust sanctions, the cessation of financial embezzlement, and the restoration of Afghanistan's rightful representation within the United Nations to the Afghan people," he added.

Urging the world body's mission to make "concerted efforts toward these critical objectives," Mujahid said: "UNAMA should avoid generating undue concerns, as seen in the past, and refrain from exploiting one or two issues to engage in propaganda against Afghanistan or becoming a tool for the benefit of partisan or malicious agendas."

The Security Council extended the mandate of the UNAMA until 17 March 2026, also welcoming its ongoing efforts in the implementation of its mandated tasks and priorities.

The Taliban returned to power in August 2021 after the foreign forces led by the US completely withdrew from the war-torn nation after decades of battle with the battle-hardened group.

No UN member nation has recognized the Taliban-led interim administration, although Kabul has held meetings and engaged with many countries.





