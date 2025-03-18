European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

Deadly Israeli airstrikes on Gaza sparked widespread condemnation from European leaders and international organizations on Tuesday, prompting urgent calls for a ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

"Distressing and sad news from Gaza where once again there are very many fatalities. It is in the interest of the Palestinian and Israeli people, especially the families of the hostages, that all parties abide by the agreed terms," Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X.

"That means a ceasefire, the release of the hostages and humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza," he added.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store decried the airstrikes as a "great tragedy" for Gaza's population, many of whom, he noted, are living in tents and ruins.

"They are almost without protection," he told broadcaster NRK, urging the international community to act.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide described the situation as "a nightmare" for both Palestinians and the families of Israeli hostages still waiting for their return.

Spain's top diplomat also voiced his horror.

"I can't find the words to describe the situation in Gaza," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told local broadcaster Onda Cero. "We must mourn and reject this new wave of violence and these new bombings, which indiscriminately hit the civilian population."

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also said his government is "very worried" about the escalation.

Speaking to broadcaster RTL 102.5, he noted an "increase in tone on the part of Israel" and stressed that the renewed conflict disrupts efforts to secure the release of hostages.

"We hope to be able to restore a truce, but I am not optimistic," he admitted while reaffirming Italy's commitment to mediation efforts.

- 'BARBAROUS' ATTACKS ON GAZA

Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela condemned Israel's "barbarous" attacks on Gaza, which he said resulted in the deaths of more than 300 people, including women and children.

"I cannot emphasize enough Malta's plight for peace, in Gaza, Ukraine & beyond," he wrote on X.

Ireland also expressed deep concern over reports of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

"Reports of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza are deeply concerning. We need to see a permanent end to hostilities and a pathway to peace," Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris said.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry called for an immediate return to the ceasefire, stressing the need and obligation to protect civilians and allow unimpeded humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Sweden's Foreign Affairs Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard also said it is "absolutely crucial" for the ceasefire in Gaza to be observed.

"It is about releasing all remaining hostages, ensuring humanitarian access and achieving a lasting end to the fighting. Civilians must be protected. It is serious that fighting has resumed with a large number of deaths, including reports of children," she said.

- UN leaders 'horrified'

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed his dismay over the renewed airstrikes.

"I am horrified by last night's Israeli airstrikes and shelling in Gaza, which killed hundreds, according to the Ministry of Health in the strip. This will add tragedy onto tragedy," he said in a statement.

Turk emphasized that "there is no military path out of this crisis," and urged for a political settlement in line with international law.

He warned that further military action would only deepen the misery of the Palestinian population, which is already suffering catastrophic conditions.

"This nightmare must end immediately. The hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. All those arbitrarily detained must be released immediately and unconditionally. The war must end permanently," he stated, calling on all influential parties to work toward peace and prevent further civilian suffering.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini described "Awful scenes of civilians killed among them children following waves of heavy bombardment from Israeli Forces overnight. Fueling 'hell on earth' by resuming the war will only bring more despair & suffering."

"A return to the ceasefire is a must," he added.

- Largest assault since start of ceasefire

Local authorities in Gaza have been reporting almost daily violations by the Israeli army in recent weeks despite a ceasefire with the Palestinian group Hamas that took effect on Jan. 19.

The Israeli army said early Tuesday that it carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, marking the largest assault since the ceasefire.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 404 bodies have been transferred to hospitals so far, along with 562 injured people following the attacks. It added that "a number of victims are still under the rubble."

Israel's war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 48,500 Palestinians.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.