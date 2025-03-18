EU condemns politicization of Gaza aid

European Union leaders condemned the politicization of humanitarian aid in Gaza and reiterated their support for an Arab-led reconstruction initiative during the bloc's Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday.

"Everybody condemned the politicization of humanitarian aid. Humanitarian aid has to reach the people in need in Gaza," Kallas said at a press conference following the meeting.

She welcomed the Arab peace plan, which outlines a framework for Gaza's reconstruction, while noting that key elements still require further negotiations.

"We were welcoming the Arab peace plan or Arab reconstruction plan for Gaza. Of course, there are elements that need to be discussed further," she said.

- SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

Kallas also highlighted the EU's commitment to Ukraine, emphasizing the broad political support for a €40 billion ($43.6 billion) defense initiative.

"Everybody understood around the table that we should really show our resolve right now and support Ukraine so that they can defend themselves," she said.

The discussions centered on swiftly implementing the initiative, as urged during the last European Council meeting, she added.

On the ongoing Jeddah talks regarding Ukraine, Kallas noted that while the results were widely welcomed, Russia remains an obstacle to peace.

"Right now, as we see, there is no negotiation table yet, because Russia is not coming to the negotiation table," she said.

- SYRIA

The discussions also focused on Syria, where the EU is weighing the consequences of easing sanctions while ensuring accountability for recent violence, Kallas said.

She acknowledged concerns over escalating tensions, particularly in coastal areas, and their impact on civilians.

"If we want to prevent further violence, we need to give the people hope in Syria," she said, emphasizing the necessity of economic measures to stabilize the country.

Kallas pointed to the importance of enabling financial transactions, allowing salaries to be paid, and facilitating foreign investment to spur economic development.

"That means that salaries can be paid. So that means that the companies can invest and develop all this life in Syria further," she said.

Kallas indicated that further assessments will take place in April to determine whether the sanctions relief strategy should be adjusted.

"We are keeping a very, very close eye on the actions taken by Syria and the new leadership, how they are reacting and prosecuting the people who conducted this violent massacre in the coastal areas," she said.

- RADIO FREE EUROPE

Kallas also acknowledged concerns over the future of Radio Free Europe following the US's decision to withdraw its funding.

She emphasized the organization's historic role in promoting democracy and providing reliable information, particularly in regions affected by conflict and authoritarian rule.

"Actually, it was through the radio that we got a lot of information about what is actually going on. So it has been a beacon of democracy and very valuable in this regard," she said.

While there was strong support among EU foreign ministers to explore alternative funding solutions, Kallas cautioned that there is no automatic mechanism for replacing US contributions.

"Now the question for us is, can we come in with our funding to…fill the void that the US is leaving? The answer to that question is that not automatically, because we have a lot of organizations who are coming with the same request to us," she said.

She confirmed, however, that discussions are ongoing to find a solution that ensures the continuation of the broadcaster's operations.





