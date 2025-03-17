Israeli drone strike kills 1 more Palestinian in southern Gaza City despite ceasefire

The Israeli army has killed a young Palestinian man in a drone strike in southern Gaza City in Israel's latest deadly attacks on Gaza despite the ceasefire with Hamas.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the Israeli drone strike took place late Sunday in the Kuwait roundabout area in the Zeitoun neighborhood, leaving at least one Palestinian killed.

Since the ceasefire in Gaza took effect on Jan. 19, the Israeli army has killed over 150 Palestinians in strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to Gaza local authorities.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

Israeli attacks have killed since October 2023 more than 48,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.