Iran will respond to Trump letter after 'full scrutiny,' ministry spokesperson says

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with Iranian students in Tehran, Iran, March 12, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Iran will respond to a letter by U.S. President Donald Trump "after full scrutiny," foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

Last week, an Emirati official brought a letter from the U.S. president proposing nuclear talks with Tehran, which Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected, saying such a proposal was "deception" from Washington.