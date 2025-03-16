2 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in West Bank raids

Two Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire in military raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a young man was injured in his leg by Israeli fire in the town of Sair northeast of Hebron city and was transferred to a hospital.

The state news agency Wafa said Israeli forces raided the town using live fire and tear gas canisters, injuring one person.

A 16-year-old boy was also detained during the Israeli raid, Wafa said.

A Palestinian man was also wounded by Israeli fire near a separation barrier in the town of al-Ram in Ramallah, the Red Crescent Society said.

In Nablus, Israeli forces raided several neighborhoods in the city and detained a female university student, Wafa said.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 935 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.