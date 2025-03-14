Hamas condemns Israeli ban on Al-Aqsa worship during Ramadan

The Palestinian group Hamas condemned Israel's decision to prevent Palestinian worshippers from praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on the second Friday of Ramadan, urging the need for a firm Islamic response to stop Israel's "disregard" for Muslim feelings and sanctities.

In a statement, Hamas described Israel's ongoing actions and restrictive measures against Palestinians during the holy month as a "dangerous escalation" in what it called Israel's "religious war."

The movement emphasized that "the continued banning of worshippers from spending the night in prayer at Al-Aqsa for the second consecutive year represents a systematic attack on Muslim practices and an intensification of efforts to Judaize Jerusalem and its sacred sites."

Hamas further called for a "decisive Islamic stance that would prevent the Israeli government from continuing its arrogance and disregard for the feelings and sanctities of Muslims."

The Palestinian group also urged "Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and within Israel to intensify their efforts to visit and defend Al-Aqsa by continuing their prayers and resisting the Israeli-imposed restrictions."

On Thursday, the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds International Foundation reported that Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque and forcibly evicted worshippers, preventing them from engaging in nightly prayers on the second Friday of Ramadan.

These actions are occurring amid severe restrictions on Palestinian access to Al-Aqsa from the West Bank.

On March 6, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved stricter restrictions on Palestinian worshippers' access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays during the Muslim fasting month.

Since the outbreak of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli authorities have imposed strict measures limiting Palestinians' access from the West Bank to East Jerusalem.

Palestinians consider these restrictions as part of Israel's broader efforts to Judaize East Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and erase its Arab and Islamic identity.





