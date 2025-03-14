4 Palestinians killed in Israeli drone strike in Gaza City despite ceasefire

In a fresh violation of the ceasefire in Gaza, the Israeli army on Friday carried out a drone attack, killing four Palestinians in Gaza City.

A medical source in the Al-Ahli Baptist hospital in Gaza City told Anadolu that the hospital received bodies of four Palestinians killed in an Israeli drone attack on the Zeitoun neighborhood.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a group of people were collecting wood when an Israeli drone targeted them.

The attack was the latest Israeli violations of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in Gaza in January, halting Israel's brutal war, which has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

Palestinian authorities said that over 140 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire came into force in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.