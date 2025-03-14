3 Palestinians injured in Israeli artillery shelling on Rafah despite ceasefire

A Palestinian walks past rubble of houses destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 13, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Three Palestinians, including a woman, sustained injuries on Friday as the Israeli army targeted residential areas in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source told Anadolu.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army intensified artillery shelling and gunfire in the neighborhoods of Rafah in recent days, resulting in the death and injury of several civilians.

The attacks were the latest Israeli violations of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in Gaza in January, halting Israel's brutal war, which has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

Palestinian authorities said that nearly 140 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire came into force in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.