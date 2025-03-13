Syria, Saudi energy company discuss cooperation in agricultural sector

Syrian Minister of Agriculture Mohammad Taha Al-Ahmad discussed cooperation in agricultural investment and the use of alternative energy with a Saudi energy company Wednesday.

This took place during a meeting in the capital Damascus between Al-Ahmad and a delegation from the Saudi Ajyal Petroleum and Energy Company, according to the official news agency SANA.

The agency reported that the meeting explored "prospects for cooperation," particularly in the areas of "agricultural investment, the use of alternative energy and the provision of modern technologies for drilling wells to secure water and maintain irrigation projects."

It added that two sides discussed "ways to rehabilitate agricultural infrastructure to build integrated projects that contribute to greater investment and the creation of new job opportunities."

The new Syrian administration has been working to revitalize various sectors of the country to compensate for the losses sustained during the rule of the ousted Assad regime.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.





