Hamas announces resumption of Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Qatar

The Palestinian group Hamas announced on Thursday the resumption of negotiations with mediators in the Qatari capital, Doha, on a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel.

In a statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said his group approaches the negotiations "positively and responsibly" to ensure the implementation of all phases of the ceasefire to end the war, withdraw Israeli forces, and rebuild the enclave.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed Israeli sources, reported "a positive atmosphere" in the talks amid optimism about reaching an agreement.

According to KAN, an Israeli negotiating team in Doha decided to extend its stay to continue the discussions on the Gaza deal.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff already arrived in the Qatari capital on Tuesday to attend the talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to enter negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Instead, he wants to extend the first phase of the deal, which ended early March.

The Israeli government halted electricity supply and the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza to pressure the Palestinian group Hamas to accept its conditions.

Hamas, however, has refused to proceed under these conditions, insisting that Israel abides by the terms of the ceasefire and immediately starts negotiations for the second phase, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a complete halt to the war.

The ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which took hold in January, has halted Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 48,500 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









