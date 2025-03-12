Syria condemns attacks on its citizens in Iraq

Syria on Wednesday condemned the recent assaults against its nationals in Iraq, describing them as "violations of human rights and international law."

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry urged the Iraqi government "to hold the perpetrators of these crimes accountable and take all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of Syrians residing in Iraq."

The ministry confirmed that the Syrian authorities are in close contact with their Iraqi counterparts "to address these violations and implement swift and effective measures to prevent further incidents."

"We trust in the Iraqi government's ability to uphold the rule of law and protect all communities within its territory," the ministry added.

On Tuesday, a video emerged on social media showing a masked group assaulting Syrian workers in Iraq.

Following the incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani ordered security forces to crackdown perpetrators of attacks against Syrian workers, emphasizing that such actions constitute "a blatant violation of humanitarian and moral values, as well as a breach of Iraqi law."