Israeli premier shouts as he takes stand for 17th time in his corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shouted during his corruption trial in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, local media said.

Netanyahu appeared in the Tel Aviv District Court to defend himself against corruption charges for the 17th time since the resumption of his trial on Dec. 10, 2024.

According to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Netanyahu shouted during the session but was warned by the judge to lower his voice.

"They (judges) put me and my family through the gates of hell. I want to spend a few more minutes to show that this (allegation) is absurd. I have the right to defend myself," Netanyahu shouted and banged on the table.

The Israeli premier appears twice before the court to defend himself against the charges and he is scheduled to appear in seven more sessions.

Netanyahu faces three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019 against him: Case 1,000, Case 2,000, and Case 4,000, which include accusations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing, calling the accusations "fake."

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country's history.

Under Israeli law, he is not required to resign unless convicted by the Supreme Court, a process that could take several months.

Netanyahu also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where more than 48,500 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023.









