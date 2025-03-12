IRAN SAYS AN ARAB COUNTRY WILL DELIVER TRUMPS LETTER TO TEHRAN

NewsMiddle East
Iran says an Arab country will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
U.S. President Donald Trump's letter to Iran's clerical establishment "will soon be delivered to Tehran by an Arab country," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated in televised remarks on Wednesday.
