IRAN SAYS AN ARAB COUNTRY WILL DELIVER TRUMPS LETTER TO TEHRAN

Iran says an Arab country will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran

U.S. President Donald Trump's letter to Iran's clerical establishment "will soon be delivered to Tehran by an Arab country," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated in televised remarks on Wednesday.

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published March 12,2025
