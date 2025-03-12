Despite ceasefire, 7 more Gazans killed by Israeli army as death toll reaches 48,515

Palestinians mourns next to a body of a relative in the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, 11 March 2025. (EPA Photo)

Seven more Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll from Israel's destructive war since October 2023 to 48,515, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said that the toll included five people, whose bodies were recovered from the rubble in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said 14 more injured Palestinians were transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 111,941 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry added.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.