1 killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

One Lebanese was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday despite a ceasefire agreement, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the fatality was reported in the strike that targeted a civilian car on Deir El-Zahrani road in Sidon.

The state news agency NNA confirmed the attack but did not provide any details about the person inside the car.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 1,100 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including the deaths of at least 85 people and injuries to more than 280 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.