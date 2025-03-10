Syria’s neighbors reaffirm their support for new government

Representatives of Türkiye, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria met in Jordan's capital Sunday, where they reaffirmed their countries' support for the new Syrian government and agreed to establish an operations room to combat the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group, while also condemning Israeli attacks on the country.

This came during a press conference following the meeting in Amman, which brought together foreign and defense ministers of the five countries as well as their intelligence chiefs and military leaders.

"We have confirmed a unified stance in combating terrorism and launched a joint effort to fight ISIS due to the danger it poses to Syria and our region," said Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Safadi emphasized that "there is no justification for Israel to attack Syrian territory under any pretext."

He added that "Israel is trying to create chaos and pretexts to achieve its goals in the region."

He confirmed that this chaos "contributes to creating environments where extremism and terrorism can thrive."

Safadi also announced that Türkiye will host the second meeting of Syria and its neighboring countries in April.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein noted that "there is growth in the strength and territorial expansion of ISIS, and efforts to combat it require preparation, not only at the Syrian level but also regionally."

"We have agreed on basic principles to combat ISIS and have agreed to establish an operations room with the participation of the Syrian administration," he added.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani welcomed the support from Syria's neighbors in facing challenges and their rejection of Israeli threats.

"We welcome the support confirmed at the meeting to lift sanctions on our country, and we emphasized strengthening partnerships in various fields," he said.

He expressed his country's readiness "to continue with the positive spirit that prevailed at today's meeting, which will continue in our future meetings, building on what has been achieved and enhancing joint work for a better future for our region and the world."

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said that "stability in Syria is crucial for stability in Lebanon."

"We have cooperation files, including border demarcation, combating arms smuggling, drugs, and terrorism," he added.

From Türkiye, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief İbrahim Kalın attended the meeting.

Ankara places great importance on close cooperation with regional countries in responding to security threats at and beyond its borders.

Fidan, Güler and Kalın previously held similar meetings with their new Syrian counterparts on Jan. 15 in the Turkish capital Ankara, their Jordanian counterparts on Jan. 6 in Ankara, and their Iraqi counterparts on March 14 last year in Baghdad.

Fidan, Güler and Kalın held talks with Safadi, who is also Jordan's deputy prime minister, Major General Yousef Huneiti, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, and the Director of the General Intelligence Department, Ahmad Husni, the statement said.