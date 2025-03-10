Hezbollah leader 'shocked' by killing of executive council head

The Lebanese group Hezbollah's Secretary General, Naim Qassem, said the group was "shocked" by the killing of Hashem Safiuddin, the head of its executive council, following the assassination of former Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike last September.

In an interview aired Sunday on Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar TV, Qassem said that Israel's attacks had prompted the group to undergo a "strategic shift."

"The killing of Safiuddin just days after the Sept. 27 attack on Nasrallah was a profound shock to us," Qassem said.

He acknowledged security lapses and operational shortcomings.

"We experienced a security breach and some failures. We are conducting an investigation to learn lessons and hold those responsible accountable," he said.

Following the deaths of the two leaders, Qassem said Hezbollah made adjustments to its war strategy.

"We have implemented changes at the core of the conflict," he said.

Regarding developments in Syria, Qassem described the situation as "uncertain" and emphasized that Hezbollah was "not involved" in regional developments there.

Nasrallah was killed on Sept. 27, 2024 in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's Dahiye district, while Safiuddin, who was expected to succeed him as Hezbollah's secretary-general, was targeted in an Israeli attack on Oct. 3.