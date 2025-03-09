Gaza death toll surpasses 48,450 as Israel kills 5 more Palestinians despite ceasefire

Palestinians walk past the rubble of destroyed houses, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 6, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Five more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday despite an ongoing ceasefire deal, pushing the overall death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,458, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said that 37 more people were injured, taking the number of the injured to 111,897 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry said.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.