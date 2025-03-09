2 Gazans killed, several injured by Israeli army fire despite ceasefire deal

Two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in Israeli artillery shelling in the Gaza Strip on Sunday despite a ceasefire agreement, medics said.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces stationed along Gaza's eastern border fired a shell at a Palestinian crowd in the Sujaiya neighborhood in Gaza City.

Two people were killed and several others injured in the attack, a medical source said.

Israeli forces also opened fire in the Al-Sanati area, east of Abasan al-Kabira in the southern city of Khan Younis, witnesses said.

No information was yet available about injuries.

The attacks were the latest Israeli violations of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's brutal war, which has killed over 48,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.