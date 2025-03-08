UK premier updates world leaders about diplomatic efforts on Ukraine war

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised EU progress Friday at the European Council as a historic step forward in Europe's efforts to address the crisis in Ukraine.

Starmer spoke with the president of the European Council, the head of the European Commission and the leaders of Canada, Türkiye, Norway and Iceland, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street.

He underscored the importance of closer collaboration between the EU, its partners and the collective defense "industrial base as vital to countering Russian aggression."

"The progress made by the European Union is another clear sign of Europe stepping up," Starmer said, highlighting the growing unity and resolve among European leaders in the face of the crisis.

He provided an update on diplomatic efforts between the US, UK, France and Ukraine, expressing optimism on potential peace talks in Saudi Arabia next week.

The leaders also discussed the Coalition of the Willing -- an initiative aimed at strengthening international support for Ukraine, and looked ahead to a key defense chiefs meeting scheduled for Tuesday in Paris.

"This meeting in Paris will be another important moment to drive forward our planning," the prime minister added, emphasizing the continued need for strategic coordination among allied nations.

The leaders agreed to maintain close communication as the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve.

- Coalition of Willing

Starmer on Sunday confirmed plans to create a "Coalition of the Willing" to enforce a peace deal in Ukraine, with the UK set to take a leading role in the international effort.

While acknowledging that not all nations may feel able to contribute, he stressed that the global community cannot simply "sit back" as the war drags on.

"A number of countries have indicated they are willing to join the coalition, but it's up to them to announce that," he added.

Starmer made it clear that Ukraine must be part of any peace talks, noting that while some nations may not wish to contribute to military efforts, the coalition's goal would be to ensure peace and stability across Europe.









