Lebanese army slams Israel for allowing settlers to visit alleged religious site in south

The Lebanese army on Friday condemned Israel's violation of Lebanon's sovereignty by bringing Jewish settlers to a purported religious site in southern Lebanon, considering it a breach of international resolutions and a ceasefire agreement.

"In the context of the ongoing Israeli enemy's aggressions and violations of Lebanon's sovereignty, elements of the enemy forces brought settlers to visit a purported religious site in the al-Abbad area of the Houla town in southern Lebanon," said a statement by the Lebanese army.

The army considered it "a blatant violation of Lebanese national sovereignty."

"The entry of settlers from the Israeli entity into Lebanese territory is one aspect of the enemy's persistence in violating international laws, resolutions, and relevant agreements, particularly Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement," it added.

The Lebanese army noted that it is following up on the matter in coordination with the five-member committee overseeing a ceasefire agreement and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The committee includes representatives from the US, France, Lebanon, Israel and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Although the statement did not specify the religious site in question, Lebanese state news agency, NNA, reported that a group of Israeli settlers entered the site of "Qabr al-Abbad" in Houla, alleging it is a site for so-called Rabbi Ashi.

Lebanon, however, asserted that the site is the tomb of St. Sheikh al-Abbad.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, that escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 1,100 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including the deaths of at least 84 people and injuries to more than 280 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.









