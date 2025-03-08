Iran denounces US 'maximum pressure' policy as 'crime against humanity'

Tehran condemned the US' so-called "maximum pressure" policy on Friday as a "crime against humanity" and stressed that Washington's approach will not yield different results, according to media reports.

A statement by Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei came in response to remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent one day earlier, Mehr News Agency reported.

Bessent had declared that US sanctions were aimed at crippling Iran's oil industry and collapsing its already struggling economy.

Baghaei accused the US of continuing a hostile stance toward the Iranian people, calling Bessent's comments a clear reflection of America's ongoing aggression.

"It is a mistake to test the tried," Baghaei remarked, warning that US policymakers will not achieve new outcomes by repeating failed tactics.

He emphasized that the US actions violate the UN Charter and international law, and Washington is subject to international responsibility for its approach.

"Iran's approach in international diplomacy is based on logic and mutual respect for securing the legitimate and lawful interests of the Iranian people," said Baghaei.

He reaffirmed that Iran would not accept any behavior or rhetoric that does not align with this principle, vowing that the Iranian people would continue to resist any "illegal and inhumane pressure" with resilience and determination.

Baghaei's statements echo the sentiments of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who asserted in February that the maximum pressure strategy had already proven a failure and would only lead to further defeat.

The US has imposed sanctions on Iran for years, citing concerns about its nuclear program and other factors.

The measures have intensified under the Donald Trump administration, with Washington aiming to severely reduce Iran's oil exports and economic output.







