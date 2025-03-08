2 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Abu Halaweh area, east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, according to medical sources on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses confirmed Anadolu that the attack was carried out by an Israeli drone.

They also reported that Israeli military vehicles stationed along the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border opened fire toward Palestinian homes in southern and central Rafah.

Additionally, an Israeli tank fired a sound bomb at homes in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah.

Further reports from eyewitnesses indicated that Israeli army vehicles positioned near the eastern border of Gaza City opened intensive fire.

This came amid ongoing Israeli escalation and incursions into various parts of the Gaza Strip, resulting in further civilian casualties.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting Israel's brutal war, which has killed over 48,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.









