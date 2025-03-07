Trump confirms US is ‘having discussions with Hamas’

President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that the US is holding talks with the Palestinian group Hamas about the hostages in Gaza.

"We are having discussions with Hamas. We are helping Israel in those discussions, because we're talking about Israeli hostages," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Earlier, the White House confirmed that the Trump administration is engaged in direct dialogue with Hamas, adding that the talks align with US interests.

Trump said the US would not pay for the release of captives.

"We're not doing anything in terms of Hamas. We're not giving cash...You do have to negotiate. There's a difference between negotiating and paying. I want to get these people out," he added.

On Wednesday, Trump threatened Hamas with "severe consequences" if the group failed to immediately release all Israeli captives and hand over the bodies of dead hostages.





