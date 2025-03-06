Palestinian killed in Israeli drone strike in Gaza City despite ceasefire deal

A Palestinian was killed and another seriously injured in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Thursday, in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement in the enclave, a medical source said.

Eyewitnesses said an Israeli drone fired a missile into a group of civilians as they were heading to inspect their homes in the eastern part of Shujaiya neighborhood.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting Israel's brutal war that has killed over 48,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.