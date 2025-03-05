Hamas welcomes Gaza reconstruction plan adopted at Arab summit in Cairo

Palestinian children carry food past destroyed buildings at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on March 3, 2025, during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (AFP)

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, welcomed a reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip that was adopted Tuesday at an emergency Arab summit in Cairo.

It also backed the summit's call for a political and economic boycott of Israel.

Hamas said in a statement after the summit that the gathering marked a significant step toward Arab and Islamic alignment with the Palestinian cause, especially amid continued Israeli attacks and displacement efforts in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The group praised Arab leaders for rejecting attempts to displace Palestinians or undermine their national cause, calling it a historic message that a second Nakba, or Catastrophe, will not be allowed.

It welcomed a call to boycott Israel commercially and politically, describing it as a "highly effective strategic move to isolate Israel and pressure it into complying with international law."

Hamas expressed support for the adoption of the reconstruction plan and urged all measures to ensure its success. It also commended Egypt's efforts in preparing an international reconstruction conference and endorsed the formation of a community support committee to oversee aid, reconstruction and Gaza's governance as part of a Palestinian state.