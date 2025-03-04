 Contact Us
Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for an emergency Arab summit on Gaza, marking his first visit to Egypt since assuming office in January. He will join other leaders to discuss a unified Arab stance on the Palestinian issue.

Published March 04,2025
SYRIAN PRESIDENT ARRIVES IN EGYPT TO ATTEND EMERGENCY ARAB SUMMIT

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa arrived in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Tuesday to attend an emergency Arab summit on the Gaza Strip, the state news agency SANA reported.

The visit is the first by Sharaa to Egypt since he was declared president in late January following the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Sharaa will join other Arab leaders on Tuesday to formulate a unified Arab stance on the Palestinian issue and present an Arab counterproposal to US plans for the displacement of Gaza's population.