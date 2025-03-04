Saudi crown prince, Lebanese president hold official talks in Riyadh

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held official talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Riyadh on Monday evening.

The meeting took place during Aoun's first foreign visit since assuming office in January of this year.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said on its official X account that bin Salman "received His Excellency the President of the Lebanese Republic at the Royal Court in Al-Yamama Palace, where an official reception ceremony was held."

The ministry added that the two leaders "held an official discussion session," without providing further details.

Aoun's visit comes after an eight-year hiatus in official Lebanese visits to Saudi Arabia. The trip is part of efforts by Lebanese authorities to repair relations with Arab countries and boost Beirut-Riyadh ties.

Aoun, a former army chief, was elected the Lebanese president on Jan. 9, ending more than two years of a presidential vacuum in the country due to political disagreements.

Last month, Nawaf Salam formed a new government in Lebanon, the first since 2022, after securing votes from 95 members of the 128-seat parliament.





